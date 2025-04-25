Friday, April 25, 2025
North Canyons Business Center in Livermore, Calif., offers 105,000 square feet of industrial and office space.
Gantry Secures $15M Acquisition Loan for North Canyons Business Center in Livermore, California

by Amy Works

LIVERMORE, CALIF. — Gantry has secured a $15 million permanent loan for the purchase of North Canyons Business Center, located at 3025-3095 Independence Drive in Livermore. The six-building business offers 105,000 square feet of industrial and office space.

Tony Kaufmann and Joe Foley of Gantry arranged the 10-year, fixed-rate loan for the borrower, a private real estate investor. The loan was structured with one of Gantry’s correspondent insurance company lenders with an interest-only period transitioning to 30-year amortization.

Gantry will service the loan. The borrower plans to reposition the asset, including increasing industrial use ratios at the property and activating a leasing program.

