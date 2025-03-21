Friday, March 21, 2025
Highlander Apartments in Seattle offers 121 studio and one-bedroom apartments and 10,000 square feet of amenity space.
Gantry Secures $16.2M in Refinancing for Highlander Apartments in Seattle

by Amy Works

SEATTLE — Gantry has arranged a $16.2 million permanent loan to retire acquisition financing for the Highlander Apartments in Seattle’s Pinehurst/Northgate neighborhood. The borrower is a private real estate investor, which acquired the asset in 2023 as a vacant assisted living facility and fully renovated the property into market-rate apartments.

Located at 11501 15th Ave. NE, the community features 121 studio and one-bedroom apartments. Highlander offers 10,000 square feet of amenity space, including a resident lounge, media room, fitness center and furnished outdoor gathering spaces.

Mike Wood, Mike Taylor and Tim Brown of Gantry secured the loan for the borrower. Highlander Apartments is currently fully leased at rents below 80 percent of the area median income, qualifying the loan for a Fannie Mae Sponsor Dedicated Workforce Housing loan.

