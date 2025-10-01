Wednesday, October 1, 2025
950-W-Behrend-Dr-Phoenix-AZ
The two buildings at 950 and 960 W. Behrend Drive in Phoenix offer 124,308 square feet of office and industrial space.
Gantry Secures $16.3M Acquisition Loan for Two Flex Industrial Buildings in Phoenix

by Amy Works

PHOENIX — Gantry has secured $16.3 million in financing for a private real estate investor for the acquisition of two buildings located at 950 and 960 W. Behrend Drive in Phoenix. The properties offer 124,308 square feet of industrial and office space. Tim Storey, Adam Parker, Chad Metzger and Andrew Christopherson of Gantry’s Phoenix office arranged the five-year, fixed-rate loan through a regional bank. The loan features two years of interest-only payments while the property stabilizes and then transitions to a 30-year amortization.

