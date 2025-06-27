Gantry Secures $16.7M Refinancing for Plaza Colonial Office, Retail Property in Tucson

TUCSON, ARIZ. — Gantry has secured a $16.7 million permanent loan to refinance Plaza Colonial, an office and retail property in Tucson. Located at 2840-2890 E. Skyline Drive and 6375 N. Campbell Ave., Plaza Colonial offers 83,869 square feet of retail and office space spread across four buildings. Patrick Barkley and Chad Metzger of Gantry represented the borrower, a private real estate investor. An institutional balance sheet lender provided the five-year, fixed-rate loan, which features full-term interest-only payments. Gantry will service the loan.