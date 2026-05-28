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Kirkland-Business-Center-Kirkland-WA
Located in Kirkland, Wash., Kirkland Business Center features 104,000 square feet of fully leased multi-tenant industrial space.
IndustrialLoansWashingtonWestern

Gantry Secures $16M Refinancing for Kirkland Business Center in Washington

by Amy Works

KIRKLAND, WASH. — Gantry has secured a $16 million permanent loan for the refinancing of Kirkland Business Center, located at 11860 N.E. 112th St. in Kirkland, a suburb east of Seattle. Originally developed in 1962 and 1969, the 104,000-square-foot industrial asset is fully leased to multiple tenants.

Mike Wood, Mike Taylor and Tim Brown of Gantry arranged the seven-year, fixed-rate loan, which was provided by one of Gantry’s correspondent insurance companies. The financing features cash-out proceeds with full-term interest-only payments. Gantry will service the loan on behalf of the lender. The name of the borrower was not released.

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