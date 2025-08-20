Wednesday, August 20, 2025
7301-Hardeson-Rd-Everett-WA
FedEx occupies the 123,000-square-foot warehouse facility at 7301 Hardeson Road in Everett, Wash.
Gantry Secures $17.1M Refinancing for FedEx-Occupied Warehouse in Everett, Washington

by Amy Works

EVERETT, WASH. — Gantry has secured a $17.1 million permanent loan to refinance a maturing construction-to-permanent loan for a warehouse property located at 7301 Hardeson Road in Everett. FedEx fully occupies the 123,000-square-foot facility as a regional shipping center. FedEx took occupancy of the property, after construction in 2019, on a long-term lease.

Tony Kaufmann and Joe Foley of Gantry secured the loan on behalf of the borrower, a private real estate investor. The 10-year, fixed-rate loan was secured from one of Gantry’s correspondent life company lenders with a partial interest-only period followed by 30-year amortization. Gantry will service the loan.

