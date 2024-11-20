Gantry Secures $17.2M in Permanent Loans for Two Multifamily Properties in Suburban Kansas City

WARRENSBURG AND GRANDVIEW, MO. — Gantry has secured $17.2 million in permanent loans for two suburban Kansas City apartment complexes. The properties include the 73-unit Meadowbrook Estates in Warrensburg and the 56-unit Chelsea Apartments in Grandview. Both assets underwent comprehensive renovations in the past two years. Mark Reichter and Alec Frook of Gantry secured the loans on behalf of the borrower, an individual private real estate company. Both 10-year Fannie Mae loans feature fixed interest rates with five years of interest-only payments.