Gantry Secures $17.5M Refinancing for Multifamily Property in Portland

PORTLAND, ORE. — Gantry has secured a $17.5 million permanent loan to refinance maturing debt for an apartment community in southwest Portland. The three-story, garden-style community offers 178 one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans. Apartments include in-unit washers/dryers, gas fireplaces and patios/balconies with carports and/or garages. Community amenities include a clubhouse, pool, spa and fitness center.

Blake Hering, Kristin Lapinskas and Abi Hunter of Gantry represented the borrower, a private family office. The 10-year, nonrecourse permanent loan was secured through a life company lender from Gantry’s exclusive correspondent network and features a 25-year amortization at a fixed rate for a legacy hold. Gantry will service the loan.