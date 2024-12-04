Gantry Arranges $18.3M in Financing for Two California Bay Area Apartment Communities

MILPITAS AND FREMONT, CALIF. — Gantry has arranged a total of $18.3 million in two permanent loans for the Spinnaker Pointe Apartments in Milpitas and Crossroads Village Apartments in Fremont. Totaling 540 units, the properties are fully stabilized and professionally managed.

Gantry’s Tom Dao and Erinn Cooke represented the borrower, a private real estate investor, in arranging the financing. One of Gantry’s correspondent life company lenders provided the two five-year loans, which feature 30-year amortization schedules. The loans also feature no prepayment fees after the first 12 months from loan closing with rates in the mid-5 percent range, nonrecourse terms and a turnkey loan closing.