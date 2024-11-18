Gantry Secures $18.9M in Financing for Three California Self-Storage Facilities

LOS ANGELES AND MILPITAS, CALIF. — Gantry has secured $18.9 million in permanent loans for three self-storage facilities in California. The Saf Keep-branded properties offer a total of 2,654 units, with two facilities in Los Angeles and one in Milpitas.

Tom Dao and Erinn Cooke of Gantry represented the borrower, a private real estate investor. The three 10-year loans were provided by one of Gantry’s correspondent life company lenders and feature 30-year amortization schedules. The loan terms were structured with exact nonrecourse provisions, generous prepayment windows, ease of execution and competitive rates.