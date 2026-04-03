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Gateway-Quads-Mesa-AZ
Located in Mesa, Ariz., Gateway Quads features four 30,680-square-foot industrial buildings.
ArizonaIndustrialLoansWestern

Gantry Secures $18M in Financing for Gateway Quads Industrial Property in Mesa, Arizona

by Amy Works

MESA, ARIZ. — Gantry has secured an $18 million permanent loan as construction takeout financing following the development and lease-up of Gateway Quads, an industrial park in Mesa. Located at 8150 E. Germann Road, the four-building, multi-tenant asset features 122,720 leasable square feet. The 30,680-square-foot buildings are each divisible to 7,600 square feet with 24-foot clear heights, truck well and grade-level loading, 1,200 amps of 480V and secured by 180-foot truck courts.

Tim Storey, Chad Metzger and Andrew Christopherson of Gantry represented the borrower, a private real estate investor. The 10-year, nonrecourse, fixed-rate loan was provided by one of Gantry’s correspondent insurance company lenders. The loan features partial-term interest-only payments transitioning to 30-year amortization. Gantry will service the loan for its correspondent.

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