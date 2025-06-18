Wednesday, June 18, 2025
IndustrialIowaLoansMidwest

Gantry Secures $20M Permanent Loan for Amazon Distribution Center in Iowa City

by Kristin Harlow

IOWA CITY, IOWA — Gantry has secured a $20 million permanent loan to refinance a renovated warehouse located at 2500 Heinz Road in Iowa City. The 346,062-square-foot distribution center is fully leased to Amazon for use as a regional delivery station serving the Cedar Rapids and Iowa City metropolitan areas. The facility occupies a nearly 40-acre site zoned for industrial use with parking, trailer storage and room for expansion. Tony Kaufmann and Joe Foley of Gantry represented the borrower, a private real estate investor. A credit union provided the 10-year, fixed-rate loan, which features partial interest-only payments and no prepayment penalties.

