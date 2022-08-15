Gantry Secures $20M Refinancing for Flex Industrial Building in Central Phoenix

PHOENIX — Gantry has secured a $20 million permanent loan to refinance a flex industrial building in Central Phoenix.

Tim Storey of Gantry arranged the financing on behalf of the borrower, a private investor. The 10-year, fixed-rate loan features interest-only payment terms. One of Gantry’s institutional debt fund lenders provided the loan.

A single credit tenant occupies the 100,000-square-foot property, which is customized for use in human and pet pharmaceutical product manufacturing and distribution, on a long-term lease.