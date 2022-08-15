REBusinessOnline

Gantry Secures $20M Refinancing for Flex Industrial Building in Central Phoenix

Posted on by in Arizona, Industrial, Loans, Western

Gantry-Central-Phoenix-AZ

A single credit tenant occupies the 100,000-square-foot flex industrial building in Central Phoenix.

PHOENIX — Gantry has secured a $20 million permanent loan to refinance a flex industrial building in Central Phoenix.

Tim Storey of Gantry arranged the financing on behalf of the borrower, a private investor. The 10-year, fixed-rate loan features interest-only payment terms. One of Gantry’s institutional debt fund lenders provided the loan.

A single credit tenant occupies the 100,000-square-foot property, which is customized for use in human and pet pharmaceutical product manufacturing and distribution, on a long-term lease.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Arbor Realty Trust
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Aug
17
InterFace Seniors Housing Southeast 2022
Aug
24
InterFace Kansas City Multifamily 2022
Aug
24
InterFace Kansas City Retail 2022
Aug
24
A Marketer, an Operator, and a Senior Walk into a Webinar: Digital Marketing Strategies to Attract Seniors Housing Residents
Aug
25
InterFace Multifamily Texas 2022
Sep
8
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate 2022
Sep
13
InterFace Phoenix Retail 2022
Sep
13
InterFace Phoenix Multifamily 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  