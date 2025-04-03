Thursday, April 3, 2025
James-Center-Tacoma-WA
James Center in Tacoma, Wash., comprises 140,240 square feet.
Gantry Secures $21.4M Acquisition Loan for Retail Center in Tacoma, Washington

by Amy Works

TACOMA, WASH. — Gantry has arranged a $21.4 million mortgage for the sale of James Center, a 140,240-square-foot retail center located in Tacoma. The loan, which carries a fixed rate, 10-year term and 30-year amortization schedule, was funded by a life insurance company. Gantry will service the loan. A partnership affiliate of Bellevue, Wash.-based Rosen Harbottle Commercial Real Estate purchased the property, which is situated on roughly 16 acres and anchored by Fred Meyer. Additional tenants at the center include Rite Aid, U.S. Bank, IHOP, Taco Bell, MultiCare Health System and FedEx. Alan Hergert and Tim Brown of Gantry’s Seattle office represented the borrower.

