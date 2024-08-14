Wednesday, August 14, 2024
3520-3524-3512-3516-Schaefer-St-Culver-City-CA
The new buildings at 3520-3524 and 3512-3515 Schaefer St. in Culver City, Calif., offer a total of 30,000 square feet of creative office space.
Gantry Secures $21.4M Refinancing for Creative Office Property in Culver City, California

by Amy Works

CULVER CITY, CALIF. — Gantry has arranged a $21.4 million construction takeout loan for a two-building creative office project in Culver City, just west of Los Angeles.

Located at 3520-3524 and 3512-3516 Schaefer St., the 30,000-square-foot Class A buildings feature 18-foot ceiling, open floor plans with modern interiors, and landscaped exteriors with gathering spaces.

Tony Kaufmann and Andrew Ferguson of Gantry represented the borrower, a private real estate investment and development firm based in West Los Angeles. One of Gantry’s correspondent insurance company lenders provided the loan, which features a fixed rate with a three-year initial term and 30-year amortization.

