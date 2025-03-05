Wednesday, March 5, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
649-W-Mission-Ave-Escondido-CA
The County of San Diego occupies the 111,000-square-foot office property at 649 W. Mission Ave. in Escondido, Calif.
CaliforniaLoansOfficeWestern

Gantry Secures $21M Loan to Refinance San Diego County Office Property

by Amy Works

ESCONDIDO, CALIF. — Gantry has secured a $21 million permanent loan to refinance the San Diego County’s North Inland Live Well Center, located at 649 W. Mission Ave. in Escondido within the North County suburb of San Diego.

The 111,000-square-foot, build-to-suit office facility was redeveloped for its current use in 2015 from a big box retail building formerly occupied by Office Depot and Albertsons. The fully leased property houses the County’s Health and Human Services Agency community-facing programs, as well as retail space occupied by restaurant tenants.

Spencer Fisher of Gantry represented the borrower, a private real estate investor responsible for the property’s original redevelopment. The 10-year, CMBS loan was secured from one of Gantry’s conduit lending sources and features a 30-year amortization and nonrecourse terms.

You may also like

Joint Venture Secures Financing for Office-to-Residential Conversion Project...

Joint Venture Receives $21M Construction Loan for Self-Storage...

UC Funds Provides $11M Acquisition Loan for Multifamily...

Dwight Mortgage Trust Funds $21M Loan for Refinancing...

Greystone Provides $20.8M Agency Loan for Refinancing of...

PSRS Arranges $38.2M Bridge Loan for Self-Storage Facility...

Fort Street Partners, Cumming Capital Purchase Lehi Spectrum...

Levin Johnston Brokers $12.7M Sale of Restaurant Property...

Ziff Real Estate Acquires 40,211 SF Village Square...