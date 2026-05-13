Gantry Secures $22M Refinancing for Single-Tenant Industrial Building in Phoenix

PHOENIX — Gantry has secured a $22 million permanent loan to refinance maturing debt on a single-tenant industrial building located at 6600 W. Latham St. in Phoenix. Situated on 23.3 acres, the 437,000-square-foot property is currently used as both a showroom and warehouse facility for Living Spaces.

Tim Storey and Chad Metzger of Gantry’s Phoenix production office represented the borrower, a private real estate investor. The five-year, fixed-rate loan was provided by a life company lender from Gantry’s exclusive network of correspondents and affiliates, featuring a full-term interest-only payment schedule.