Friday, January 24, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
LoansMultifamilyWashingtonWestern

Gantry Secures $23M Loan for Multifamily Community in Vancouver, Washington

by Amy Works

VANCOUVER, WASH. — Gantry has secured a $23 million permanent loan to refinance the Mission Hills Apartments located at 11900 NE 18th St. in Vancouver. Situated on 33 acres, the property includes 556 one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments in multiple buildings. Community amenities include a club house, pool, spa and other Class A amenities.

Blake Hering and Abi Hunter of Gantry represented the borrower, a private real estate family. The 10-year, fixed-rate loan was secured through one of Gantry’s correspondent life company lenders and features nonrecourse terms and a 30-year amortization schedule. The loan retires two maturing loans placed on different phases of the property.

You may also like

Rockefeller Group Completes 145,630 SF Industrial Park in...

Kidder Mathews Arranges $10.5M Sale of Rancho Encanto...

Joint Venture Breaks Ground on 717-Bed Student Housing...

Standard, Arrow Street Sell 244-Unit Luxury Apartment Complex...

Quannah Partners, VaultCap Sell 114-Unit Multifamily Property in...

Shawmut Design and Construction Tops Out 276-Unit Student...

CP Capital Sells 190-Unit Apartment Complex in Medway,...

AMS Acquisitions Completes 100-Unit, Age-Restricted Multifamily Project in...

Focus, Group Fox Receive Site Plan Approval for...