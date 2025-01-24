Gantry Secures $23M Loan for Multifamily Community in Vancouver, Washington

VANCOUVER, WASH. — Gantry has secured a $23 million permanent loan to refinance the Mission Hills Apartments located at 11900 NE 18th St. in Vancouver. Situated on 33 acres, the property includes 556 one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments in multiple buildings. Community amenities include a club house, pool, spa and other Class A amenities.

Blake Hering and Abi Hunter of Gantry represented the borrower, a private real estate family. The 10-year, fixed-rate loan was secured through one of Gantry’s correspondent life company lenders and features nonrecourse terms and a 30-year amortization schedule. The loan retires two maturing loans placed on different phases of the property.