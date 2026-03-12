Thursday, March 12, 2026
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Riverside Logistics Centre II totals 328,000 square feet.
IndustrialLoansMidwestMissouri

Gantry Secures $25.5M Refinancing for Logistics Facility in Riverside, Missouri

by Kristin Harlow

RIVERSIDE, MO. — Gantry has secured a $25.5 million permanent loan to retire maturing construction debt from the development of Riverside Logistics Centre II, a 328,000-square-foot, multi-tenant logistics facility in the northwest Kansas City suburb of Riverside. The building features a clear height of 36 feet, 36 overhead dock doors, four drive-in doors and parking for 88 trailers. Mark Reichter and Alec Frook of Gantry represented the borrower, a private real estate investor. A life insurance company provided the nonrecourse loan, which features a seven-year term, fixed interest rate and 27-year amortization.

You may also like

BridgeInvest Provides $57M Construction Loan for Frisco Multifamily Project

Versal Arranges Sale of 578-Unit Self-Storage Facility in...

IPA Capital Markets Arranges $44M in Financing for...

Waterfall Provides $127M Loan for Refinancing of Metro...

Tacoma Public Schools Acquires Two-Building Industrial Property in...

Colliers Arranges $156M Sale of Huntington Tower in...

Skender Breaks Ground on 70-Unit Independent Living Community...

Block & Co. Brokers Sale of 81,884 SF...

Ariel Property Advisors Arranges $12M Loan for Refinancing...