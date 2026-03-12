Gantry Secures $25.5M Refinancing for Logistics Facility in Riverside, Missouri

RIVERSIDE, MO. — Gantry has secured a $25.5 million permanent loan to retire maturing construction debt from the development of Riverside Logistics Centre II, a 328,000-square-foot, multi-tenant logistics facility in the northwest Kansas City suburb of Riverside. The building features a clear height of 36 feet, 36 overhead dock doors, four drive-in doors and parking for 88 trailers. Mark Reichter and Alec Frook of Gantry represented the borrower, a private real estate investor. A life insurance company provided the nonrecourse loan, which features a seven-year term, fixed interest rate and 27-year amortization.