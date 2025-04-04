Friday, April 4, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Gantry-Srs-Housing-Cupertino-CA
Located in Cupertino, Calif., the seniors housing property features 160 studio, suite and two-bedroom floor plans.
CaliforniaLoansMultifamilySeniors HousingWestern

Gantry Secures $25M Refinancing for Seniors Housing Community in Cupertino, California

by Amy Works

CUPERTINO, CALIF. — Gantry has secured a $25 million permanent loan to refinance a seniors housing community in Cupertino. Restricted to residents age 55 or older, the independent senior property features 160 studio, suite and two-bedroom floor plans. Community amenities include meal service, social activities, housekeeping and laundry, valet parking, concierge services, 24/7 staffing, a swimming pool, fitness center, meditation garden and landscaped courtyards with seating.

Mitch Zeemont, Jeff Wilcox, Robert Slatt and Erinn Cooke of Gantry represented the borrower, a private real estate investor. One of Gantry’s insurance company correspondents provided the 10-year, fixed-rate loan, which features a 30-year amortization. Gantry will service the loan.

You may also like

FAMH Group Acquires The BW Apartment Property in...

ATLAS Capital Partners, Hawkins Development Buy 38 Acres...

Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 101-Room Sleep...

LaTerra Development Sells 28-Unit Charlie La Mirada Multifamily...

MBG Nears Completion of 144-Unit Luxury Apartment Project...

Eastham Capital, Bender Cos. Acquire 258-Unit Multifamily Community...

Bernard Financial Group Arranges $3.6M Acquisition Loan for...

Sunrise Realty Trust Provides $46.5M in Financing for...

Trademark to Develop 321-Unit Multifamily Project in Fort...