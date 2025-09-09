Gantry Secures $25M Refinancing for Creative Office Building in Palo Alto, California

PALO ALTO, CALIF. — Gantry has secured a $25 million loan to refinance maturing debt from the acquisition and renovation of a creative office building located at 250 Cambridge Ave. in Palo Alto. The three-story building offers 38,000 square feet of modern creative office space. The property features open air corridors, a central courtyard and maturing landscape aligned with new building systems throughout and enhanced exterior finishes.

Robert Slatt, Murphy Osborne and Joe Foley of Gantry represented the borrower, a private real estate investor. The three-year, fixed-rate loan with 30-year amortization was provided by one of Gantry’s correspondent life company lenders. Gantry will service the loan.