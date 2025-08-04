Monday, August 4, 2025
Civic-Center-Plaza-Simi-Valley-CA
Civic Center Plaza in Simi Valley, Calif., offers 145,000 square feet of retail space.
CaliforniaLoansRetailWestern

Gantry Secures $26M Bridge Loan for Retail Center in Simi Valley, California

by Amy Works

SIMI VALLEY, CALIF. — Gantry has secured a $26 million bridge loan to refinance maturing debt for Civic Center Plaza, a retail center in Simi Valley. Situated on 11.5 acres, the 145,000-square-foot asset is occupied by Regal IMAX Cinema, Starbucks Coffee, Panda Express, Carl’s Jr., two credit unions, Unleashed by Petco and a new grocer, which is slated to open in 2026.

Mark Ritchie and Austin Ridge of Gantry represented the borrower, a private real estate operator. Funds managed by affiliates of Fortress Investment Group provided the three-year, nonrecourse loan, which features a variable rate and interest-only term.

