Gantry Secures $26M Bridge Loan for Retail Center in Simi Valley, California

SIMI VALLEY, CALIF. — Gantry has secured a $26 million bridge loan to refinance maturing debt for Civic Center Plaza, a retail center in Simi Valley. Situated on 11.5 acres, the 145,000-square-foot asset is occupied by Regal IMAX Cinema, Starbucks Coffee, Panda Express, Carl’s Jr., two credit unions, Unleashed by Petco and a new grocer, which is slated to open in 2026.

Mark Ritchie and Austin Ridge of Gantry represented the borrower, a private real estate operator. Funds managed by affiliates of Fortress Investment Group provided the three-year, nonrecourse loan, which features a variable rate and interest-only term.