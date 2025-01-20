Gantry Secures $27.8M in Acquisition Financing for Multifamily Portfolio in Oakland, California

OAKLAND, CALIF. — Gantry has secured $27.8 million in financing on behalf of a private real estate investor for the purchase of a portfolio of eight multifamily properties in Oakland. The portfolio includes 225 apartments and three commercial units at one of the properties.

Jeff Wilcox and Erinn Cooke of Gantry represented the borrower. The financing was structured as a three-year, variable rate acquisition loan provided by a single institutional debt fund. The instrument included prepayment flexibility and extension options.