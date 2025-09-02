Gantry Secures $27.8M Refinancing for Hazel Dell Marketplace in Vancouver, Washington

VANCOUVER, WASH. — Gantry has secured a $27.8 million permanent loan to refinance maturing debt for Hazel Dell Marketplace, a grocery-anchored retail center in Vancouver. Situated on 28 acres at 408-512 NE 81st St., Hazel Dell offers 227,680 rentable square feet spread across 11 buildings. Current tenants include Safeway, Ross, Marshalls and Parkrose Hardware.

Blake Hering and Abi Hunter of Gantry represented the borrower, a family office owner and developer partnership between two family office groups, in the financing. The fixed-rate, 10-year loan was secured from one of Gantry’s exclusive correspondent life company lenders and features an introductory interest-only period and a 30-year amortization schedule. Gentry will service the loan.