Gantry Secures $27M in Financing for Two Multifamily Properties in Oregon

TIGARD AND LAKE OSWEGO, ORE. — Gantry has secured permanent loans totaling $27 million for two stabilized apartment communities in Oregon — Main Street Village in Tigard and The Ridge at Mountain Park in Lake Oswego. Totaling 373 units, the communities offer a variety of amenities, including swimming pools, clubhouses and covered parking and/or garages.

Blake Hering and Kristin Lapinskas of Gantry represented the borrower, a private real estate group, in the financing. Both seven-year, fixed-rate nonrecourse loans were provided by one of Gantry’s correspondent insurance company lenders and include either full-term or partial term interest-only payments. Gantry will service the loans on behalf of the lender.