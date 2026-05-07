Thursday, May 7, 2026
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LoansMultifamilyOregonWestern

Gantry Secures $27M in Financing for Two Multifamily Properties in Oregon

by Amy Works

TIGARD AND LAKE OSWEGO, ORE. — Gantry has secured permanent loans totaling $27 million for two stabilized apartment communities in Oregon — Main Street Village in Tigard and The Ridge at Mountain Park in Lake Oswego. Totaling 373 units, the communities offer a variety of amenities, including swimming pools, clubhouses and covered parking and/or garages.

Blake Hering and Kristin Lapinskas of Gantry represented the borrower, a private real estate group, in the financing. Both seven-year, fixed-rate nonrecourse loans were provided by one of Gantry’s correspondent insurance company lenders and include either full-term or partial term interest-only payments. Gantry will service the loans on behalf of the lender.

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