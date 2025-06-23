Gantry Secures $28.2M Loan for Multi-State Manufactured Housing Portfolio

PHOENIX — Gantry has secured a $28.2 million permanent loan to refinance a portfolio of five manufactured housing communities in Arizona, California and Iowa. The fully stabilized assets feature a total of 687 pads across properties in Sierra Vista and Casa Grande, Ariz., Hemet and San Bernardino, Calif., and Atlantic, Iowa.

Patrick Barkley and Chad Metzger of Gantry’s Phoenix production office represented the borrower, a private real estate investor. The five-year, fixed-rate loan was provided by an institutional balance sheet lender and features full-term interest-only payments. Gantry will service the loan.