Monday, June 23, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
ArizonaCaliforniaLoansMultifamilyWestern

Gantry Secures $28.2M Loan for Multi-State Manufactured Housing Portfolio

by Amy Works

PHOENIX — Gantry has secured a $28.2 million permanent loan to refinance a portfolio of five manufactured housing communities in Arizona, California and Iowa. The fully stabilized assets feature a total of 687 pads across properties in Sierra Vista and Casa Grande, Ariz., Hemet and San Bernardino, Calif., and Atlantic, Iowa.

Patrick Barkley and Chad Metzger of Gantry’s Phoenix production office represented the borrower, a private real estate investor. The five-year, fixed-rate loan was provided by an institutional balance sheet lender and features full-term interest-only payments. Gantry will service the loan.

You may also like

Spartan Investment Group Buys 403-Unit Self-Storage Facility in...

Duckhorn Partners Sells Two-Tenant Retail Property in Van...

CBRE Arranges Ground Lease Sale of 1.7-Acre Parcel...

Pinnacle Real Estate Advisors Brokers Sale of 5,192...

Habitat Completes Phase II Lease-up of 43 Green...

Joint Venture Delivers 312-Unit Apartment Community in West...

Hines Launches Leasing at 300-Unit Rowley Apartment Complex...

Cushman & Wakefield Secures $28.7M in Bridge Financing...

Presidium Completes 358-Unit Multifamily Project in Northeast Austin