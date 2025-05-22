Gantry Secures $30.3M Loan for Refinancing of Kansas City Multifamily Property

KANSAS CITY, MO. — Gantry has secured a $30.3 million permanent loan to refinance bridge financing for the Black Lark Apartments in Kansas City. The Class B, garden-style property underwent a comprehensive renovation program following its acquisition in December 2023. Now fully stabilized, the community features 265 units in one-, two-, three- and four-bedroom layouts. Mark Reichter and Alec Frook of Gantry represented the borrower, a private real estate investor. A private balance sheet lender provided the five-year, fixed-rate loan, which features a 30-year amortization.