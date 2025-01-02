Thursday, January 2, 2025
Parc Germann Industrial Park in Chandler, Ariz., offers 225,000 square feet of industrial space spread across two buildings.
Gantry Secures $39.5M in Refinancing for Two Industrial Properties in Arizona

by Amy Works

CHANDLER AND MESA, ARIZ. — Gantry has secured a total of $39.5 million in permanent loans for the owner of Parc Germann Industrial Park and Ray Industrial Park. Located at 2215 and 2225 E. Germann Road in Chandler, Parc Germann offers 225,000 square feet of fully occupied industrial space spread across two buildings. Located at 7535 E. Ray Road in Mesa, Ray Industrial Park offers a 139,000-square-foot fully occupied, multi-tenant industrial building.

Tony Kaufman and Joe Foley of Gantry represented the borrower, a Bay Area real estate investor with a legacy-hold Arizona investment strategy. Each fixed rate loan was secured from Gantry’s correspondent insurance company lenders. The individual nonrecourse loans feature interest-only payments and have no ongoing structure or operating covenants.

