Wednesday, May 10, 2023
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe (newsletter)
AcquisitionsFloridaLoansSelf-StorageSoutheastTennessee

Gantry Secures $40M Acquisition Financing for Four Self-Storage Properties in Tennessee, Florida

by John Nelson

IRVINE, CALIF. — Irvine-based Gantry has secured $40 million in acquisition financing for four separate purchases of self-storage properties in Tennessee and Florida. Totaling 286,000 rentable square feet, the properties include three Storelocal Self Storage properties in Franklin and Spring Hill, Tenn., and a U.S. Storage Center facility in Tampa. Andy Bratt and Amit Tyagi of Gantry arranged the fixed-rate loans through separate life insurance companies on behalf of the borrower, a multi-generational private family that is buying the properties in a 1031 exchange. Two of the loans were bridge loans and two were permanent loans.

You may also like

Farpoint, Doster Construction Deliver Building 100 at REAL...

Dermody Properties Inks 203,840 SF Industrial Lease in...

Stirling, Level Homes to Develop Build-to-Rent Residential Project...

Kennedy Wilson Brokers $19.6M Sale of Office Building...

RSN Property Group Buys The Gallery Apartments in...

Faris Lee Arranges Sale of 268,000 SF Shopping...

Clarion Partners Provides Financing for 600,000 SF Industrial...

Premier Workspaces Takes Over 24,200 SF Co-Working Space...

SPI Advisory Acquires 264-Unit Bradford Apartments in Metro...