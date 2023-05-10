Gantry Secures $40M Acquisition Financing for Four Self-Storage Properties in Tennessee, Florida

IRVINE, CALIF. — Irvine-based Gantry has secured $40 million in acquisition financing for four separate purchases of self-storage properties in Tennessee and Florida. Totaling 286,000 rentable square feet, the properties include three Storelocal Self Storage properties in Franklin and Spring Hill, Tenn., and a U.S. Storage Center facility in Tampa. Andy Bratt and Amit Tyagi of Gantry arranged the fixed-rate loans through separate life insurance companies on behalf of the borrower, a multi-generational private family that is buying the properties in a 1031 exchange. Two of the loans were bridge loans and two were permanent loans.