Gantry Secures $5.6M Refinancing for Industrial Property in Suburban Seattle

Industrial, Loans, Washington, Western

Bio-Rad Laboratories occupies the 71,750-square-foot industrial facility at 8415 216th St. SE in Woodinville, Wash.

WOODINVILLE, WASH. — Gantry has arranged a $5.6 million loan for Underwood Gartland 216 LLC. The funds will refinanc debt on UG216, an industrial property in Woodinville. Michael Wood and Colin Ceithaml of Gantry represented the borrower and secured the loan with a 10-year term and 30-year amortization through State Farm.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, a life sciences research and clinical diagnostic products company, occupies the 71,750-square-foot building, which is located at 8415 216th St. SE. Built in 1999, the facility features 20 dock-high doors, four grade-level doors and 24-foot clear heights.

