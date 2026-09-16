Wednesday, September 16, 2026
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Pictured is Mayfair Apartments, which totals 133 units.
LoansMidwestMissouriMultifamily

Gantry Secures $50.8M in CMBS Financing for Two Kansas City Apartment Communities

by Kristin Harlow

KANSAS CITY, MO. — Gantry has secured a total of $50.8 million in two permanent loans to refinance post-construction bridge debt for a pair of recently renovated apartment communities in Kansas City. The 222-unit Palisades Apartments is situated in the Eastside submarket, and the 133-unit Mayfair Apartments is located in the city’s Woodbridge neighborhood. Mark Reichter and Alec Frook of Gantry represented the borrower, a private real estate investor. The CMBS loans feature five-year terms and fixed interest rates.

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