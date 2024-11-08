Friday, November 8, 2024
500-600-W-Huntington-Dr-Monrovia-CA
Huntington Oaks in Monrovia, Calif., offers 251,000 square feet of retail space occupied by a mix of national retailers, restaurants and services.
Gantry Secures $55.9M Acquisition Loan for Grocery-Anchored Retail Center in Monrovia, California

by Amy Works

MONROVIA, CALIF. — Gantry has secured a $55.9 million acquisition loan for Huntington Oaks, a retail center located at 500-600 W. Huntington Drive in Monrovia. The acquisition encompasses 251,000 square feet of leasable space, with major tenants including a mix of national retailers, restaurants and service retailers. According to the property website, the shopping center’s tenant roster includes Trader Joe’s, Marshalls, Chili’s, Petco and Panera Bread, among others.

George Mitsanas, Braden Turnbull and Austin Ridge of Gantry’s Los Angeles (El Segundo) production office arranged the loan on behalf of the borrower, a private real estate investor. The five-year, fixed-rate loan was secured through one of Gantry’s correspondent insurance lenders, underwritten to a full-term interest only.

