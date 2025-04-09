Wednesday, April 9, 2025
Serenity Court Apartments in Tallahassee, Fla., is one of the three multifamily properties in the recently financed portfolio.
Gantry Secures $59.6M in Acquisition Financing for Three Multifamily Communities in Florida, Virginia

by John Nelson

TALLAHASSEE, FLA. AND NEWPORT NEWS, VA. — Gantry has secured three loans totaling $59.6 million for the acquisition of three apartment communities in Florida and Virginia. The properties, which total 249 units, include Sanctuary Apartments and Serenity Court Apartments in Tallahassee and Jimmy Apartments in Newport News. All three properties were acquired out of receivership and funded for repositioning, improvements and new leasing programs.

Mark Reichter and Alec Frook of Gantry’s Kansas City production office arranged the loans through one of the firm’s life company lenders on behalf of the borrower, a private real estate investor. The bridge loans include upfront interest-only terms followed by 30-year amortization schedules and include capital expenditure funds. Gantry will service the loans.

