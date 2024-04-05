Gantry Secures $7.1M in Financing for Auteur Wines Facilities in Healdsburg, California

HEALDSBURG, CALIF. — Gantry has arranged a $7.1 million construction-to-permanent loan for the build-to-suit development of dedicated facilities for Auteur Wines, a vintner-founded winery specializing in Pinot Noir and Chardonnay.

Located at 10520 Wohler Road in the Sonoma County city of Healdsburg, the project will include a production winery, tasting room and vineyard on 8.2 acres.

Jeff Wilcox and Andrew Ferguson of Gantry’s San Francisco production office represented the borrower, a private real estate investor. The 20-year, construction-to-permanent, fixed-rate loan was provided through one of Gantry’s banking relationships and features an initial interest-only period transitioning to an 18-year amortization.