Trojan-Storage-San-Jose-CA
Trojan Storage received $70 in refinancing for four properties in California, including Trojan Storage San Jose (pictured).
Gantry Secures $70M in Refinancing for Four Trojan Storage Properties in California

by Amy Works

SAN JOSE, CAMPBELL, RANCHO CORDOVA AND CAMARILLO, CALIF. — Gantry has secured a $70 million structured permanent loan to retire existing construction/bridge debt and recapitalize four recently completed developments/value-add self-storage facilities in Southern and Northern California.

The four properties, which are currently undergoing initial lease-ups, include Trojan Storage San Jose, Trojan Storage Campbell, Trojan Storage Rancho Cordova and Trojan Storage Camarillo.

Andy Bratt, Amit Tyagi and Sean Kuang of Gantry represented the borrower, Trojan Storage. The loan, which was secured through one of Gantry’s life company relationships, features a fixed rate with a lengthy interest-only period during the term.

