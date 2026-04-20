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Prairie Creek Apartments & Townhomes in Lenexa features a mix of garden-style apartments as well as townhomes.
KansasLoansMidwestMultifamily

Gantry Secures $73M Refinancing for Kansas Multifamily Property

by Kristin Harlow

LENEXA, KAN. — Gantry has secured a $73 million permanent loan to refinance Prairie Creek Apartments & Townhomes in Lenexa. The 425-unit apartment community features a mix of garden-style and townhome buildings with one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans. Amenities include a clubhouse, media room, business center, fitness center, pool, sports court, car wash facility and playground. Gantry’s Mark Reichter and Alec Frook represented the borrower, a private real estate investor. The Fannie Mae loan features a fixed interest rate and a five-year term.

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