Gantry Secures $7M Loan for Self-Storage Facility in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS — Gantry has secured a $7 million permanent loan to retire construction financing for Epic Storage @ Ann Road, a self-storage facility in Las Vegas.

Located at 10490 Hammer Lane, the property features 681 self-storage units and 46 RV parking spaces. The Class A property was delivered in third-quarter 2023.

Chris Funai of Gantry’s Las Vegas office represented the borrower, a local real estate developer. The 10-year loan was procured from one of Gantry’s insurance company correspondents at a fixed rate and 30-year amortization period.