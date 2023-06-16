Friday, June 16, 2023
The office building is located at 499 Jackson St. in San Francisco's Jackson Square Historic District.
Gantry Secures $8.2M Refinancing for Office Building in San Francisco

by Jeff Shaw

SAN FRANCISCO — Gantry has secured $8.2 million in permanent financing for an office building at 499 Jackson St. in San Francisco’s Jackson Square Historic District. 

The five-story, 18,000-square-foot building boasts a rooftop deck and street-level retail that’s currently occupied by Postscript. Artis Ventures, a venture capital firm based in San Francisco, anchors the office space. 

Gantry’s Tom Dao, Erinn Cooke and Nan Carlevarini represented the borrower, a private investor. 

The financing, provided by one of Gantry’s correspondent life company lenders, is a 30-year amortizing, fixed-rate loan with potential for future additional funding.

