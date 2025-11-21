Friday, November 21, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
21008-N-23rd-Ave-Phoenix-AZ
Rose Garden Apartments in Phoenix offers 55 one- and two-bedroom apartments.
ArizonaLoansMultifamilyWestern

Gantry Secures $8.5M Refinancing for Multifamily Property in Phoenix

by Amy Works

PHOENIX — Gantry has secured an $8.5 million permanent loan to refinance the Rose Garden Apartments, located at 21008 N. 23rd Ave. in Phoenix. The Class B, garden-style apartment community features 55 one- and two-bedroom floor plans. Adam Parker, Chad Metzger and Andrew Christopherson of Gantry’s Phoenix production office represented the borrower, a private real estate investor. The Fannie Mae loan features a 10-year term, fixed interest rate and interest-only payments for half of the term prior to transitioning to a 30-year amortization schedule.

You may also like

Lone Star Funds Sells Three West Texas Multifamily...

Dwight Mortgage Trust Provides $70M Construction Loan for...

13th Floor, Key International Break Ground on 327-Unit...

PMZ Realty Capital Arranges $12M Loan for Hilton...

ColRich Buys 332-Unit Camden Copper Square Apartment Property...

Dermody to Develop 248,532 SF LogistiCenter at Clackamas...

Longpoint Purchases 129,699 SF Five Points Plaza Retail...

Trevey Commercial Real Estate Brokers Sale of Auto...

Kislak Arranges $3.2M Sale of Jefferson Garden Apartments...