Gantry Secures $8.5M Refinancing for Multifamily Property in Phoenix

PHOENIX — Gantry has secured an $8.5 million permanent loan to refinance the Rose Garden Apartments, located at 21008 N. 23rd Ave. in Phoenix. The Class B, garden-style apartment community features 55 one- and two-bedroom floor plans. Adam Parker, Chad Metzger and Andrew Christopherson of Gantry’s Phoenix production office represented the borrower, a private real estate investor. The Fannie Mae loan features a 10-year term, fixed interest rate and interest-only payments for half of the term prior to transitioning to a 30-year amortization schedule.