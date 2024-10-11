Friday, October 11, 2024
2025-2035-NE-Cornelius-Pass-Rd-Hillsboro-OR
The two five-story buildings, located at 2025 and 2035 N.E. Cornelius Pass Road in Hillsboro, Ore., offer a total of 226,000 square feet of office space.
Gantry Secures $9.5M Acquisition Loan for Office Campus in Hillsboro, Oregon

by Amy Works

HILLSBORO, ORE. — Gantry has secured a $9.5 million loan for the acquisition of a mid-rise office campus in Hillsboro, a suburb of Portland. The borrower, a Los Angeles-based private investor, acquired the asset for $17 million.

Situated on 17.7 acres, the campus features two five-story buildings offering a total of 226,000 square feet. The office campus is located at 2025 and 2035 N.E. Cornelius Pass Road.

Mark Ritchie and Keegan Bridges of Gantry secured the fixed-rate, interest-only loan through one of the firm’s correspondent insurance company lenders.

