Gantry Secures $9.5M Acquisition Loan for Office Campus in Hillsboro, Oregon

HILLSBORO, ORE. — Gantry has secured a $9.5 million loan for the acquisition of a mid-rise office campus in Hillsboro, a suburb of Portland. The borrower, a Los Angeles-based private investor, acquired the asset for $17 million.

Situated on 17.7 acres, the campus features two five-story buildings offering a total of 226,000 square feet. The office campus is located at 2025 and 2035 N.E. Cornelius Pass Road.

Mark Ritchie and Keegan Bridges of Gantry secured the fixed-rate, interest-only loan through one of the firm’s correspondent insurance company lenders.