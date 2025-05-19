Monday, May 19, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
PhaseIV-Park10-Avondale-AZ
Phase IV of Park 10 at Avondale will include a build-to-suit restaurant for Cooper’s Hawk and a second building offering inline restaurant space in the Phoenix suburb of Avondale.
ArizonaLoansRetailWestern

Gantry Secures $9M Construction Loan for Retail Center in Avondale, Arizona

by Amy Works

AVONDALE, ARIZ. — Gantry has secured a $9 million construction loan for the development of Phase IV of Park 10 at Avondale, a mixed-use development located in the West Valley Phoenix suburb of Avondale. Situated on 8 acres, Phase IV will include a build-to-suit restaurant for Cooper’s Hawk, as well as a second building that offers inline restaurant space for 85C Bakery and an unannounced third tenant.

Adam Parker and Chad Metzger of Gantry’s Phoenix office represented the borrower, Parkland Development, in the transaction. A regional bank provided the three-year, interest-only loan. Owned and developed by Park Development, Park 10 at Avondale is a 43-acre master-planned project that will offer 424,000 square feet of entertainment, hotel, restaurant, retail and medical office space upon completion, according to AZ Big Media.

You may also like

Lee & Associates Brokers Sale of 18,452 SF...

Pinnacle Negotiates Sale of 34-Unit Value-Add Apartment Complex...

PSRS Arranges $4.5M Refinancing for Industrial Property in...

3650 Capital Originates $55M Loan for Refinancing of...

HALL Structured Finance Provides $41.1M Construction Loan for...

SPERRY Brokers Sale of Two Shopping Centers in...

Retail Reinvention: Atlanta’s Market Shows There Is Room...

Housing Trust Group Opens $100M Mixed-Use Affordable Housing...

IPA Arranges Sale of 37,201 SF Shopping Center...