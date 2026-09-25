Friday, September 25, 2026
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32605-Temecula-Pkwy-Temecula-CA
The 55,000-square-foot Vail Ranch Town Square in Temecula, Calif., is fully leased to a variety of medical, dental, behavioral health and professional service tenants.
CaliforniaLoansOfficeWestern

Gantry Secures $9M Permanent Loan for Office Building in Temecula, California

by Amy Works

TEMECULA, CALIF. — Gantry has secured a $9 million life company loan to retire a CMBS loan on Vail Ranch Town Square, a low-rise office building in Temecula. Tony Kaufmann, Toby Judge and Jake Davis of Gantry represented the borrower, a Southern California-based private real estate investor, in the financing. Gantry will service the fixed-rate, three-year loan for the lender. Located at 32605 Temecula Parkway, the three-story, 55,000-square-foot building is fully leased to a variety of medical, dental, behavioral health and professional service tenants.

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