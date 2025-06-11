Wednesday, June 11, 2025
20955-Pathfinder-Rd-Diamond-Bar-CA
Located in Diamond Bar, Calif., 20955 Pathfinder Road offers 65,000 square feet of office space.
Gantry Secures $9M Refinancing for Office Building in Metro Los Angeles

by Amy Works

DIAMOND BAR, CALIF. — Gantry has secured a $9 million loan to refinance a maturing loan on an office building in Diamond Bar, a suburb 28 miles east of Los Angeles. Located at 20955 Pathfinder Road, the three-story building offers 65,000 square feet of rentable space. The property was 98 percent occupied at the time of financing.

Topher Van Mourick of Gantry represented the borrower, a private real estate investor. The three-year, fixed-rate loan was secured from one of Gantry’s correspondent life company lenders. Gantry will service the loan.

