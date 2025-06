COMMACK, N.Y. — Gap Factory will open a 12,800-square-foot store in the Long Island community of Commack. The space is located within the 222,000-square-foot Mayfair Shopping Center. E.J. Moawad of Levin Management Corp. represented the undisclosed landlord in the lease negotiations. Michael Friedman of Inline Realty represented the tenant. A prospective opening date has not yet been determined.