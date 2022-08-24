REBusinessOnline

Gap Opens 850,000 SF Distribution Center in Longview, Texas

Posted on by in Development, Industrial, Texas

LONGVIEW, TEXAS — Gap Inc. (NYSE: GPS) has opened an 850,000-square-foot distribution center in Longview, about 120 miles east of Dallas. The facility is the San Francisco-based apparel retailer’s seventh in North America and first in Texas. With the opening of this center, Gap expects to hire roughly 500 full-time employees by the end of 2023 and 1,000 part-time and seasonal workers by 2026. Construction began in early 2021, at which time the company valued the total capital investment at $140 million.

