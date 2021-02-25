Gap to Open $140M Distribution Center in Longview, Texas, Create 500 Jobs

LONGVIEW, TEXAS — Gap Inc. (NYSE: GPS) will open a $140 million distribution center in Longview, located about 120 miles east of Dallas, to meet rising demand for its online shopping business. The new facility will span approximately 850,000 square feet. Construction is set to begin in April with plans for the center to be fully operational by August 2022. The San Francisco-based apparel retailer expects that the move will add about 500 new jobs to the local economy, a figure could grow to more than 1,000 full-time jobs over the next five years. Additionally, Gap expects to create more than 1,000 part-time and seasonal jobs by 2026. According to local news station KLTV, this will be the first ground-up distribution center that Gap has built in 20 years.