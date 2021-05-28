Gap’s First Quarter Sales Increase 28 Percent, Net Sales Hit $4B

SAN FRANCISCO — Gap Inc. (NYSE: GPS), the parent company of Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic and Athleta, released its first-quarter 2021 fiscal report showing net sales reached $4 billion, up 8 percent from 2019. Additionally, comparable sales were up 28 percent year-over-year and rose 13 percent since pre-pandemic 2019.

The company showed strong increases in net sales at Old Navy and Athleta — 27 percent and 56 percent increase over 2019, respectively. There were declines in net sales at Gap Global (16 percent) and Banana Republic Global (29 percent).

Old Navy’s comparable sale were tup 35 percent year-over-year and 25 percent versus 2019. Additionally, Athleta reported 113 percent digital growth compared to the first quarter of 2019, with comparable sales up 27 percent year-over-year and 46 percent versus 2019.

Overall, first-quarter online sales for Gap Inc. grew 82 percent versus first-quarter 2019 and represented 40 percent of the total business. Store sales declined 16 percent compared to first-quarter 2019, primarily due to store closures and COVID lockdowns outside of the United States.

Currently, Gap has 3,571 store locations in more than 40 countries, with the company operating 2,997 of them.