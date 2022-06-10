Garansuay Group Breaks Ground on 40,000 SF Retail Project in Weslaco, Texas

WESLACO, TEXAS — San Antonio-based Garansuay Group has broken ground on Shops at N Bridge, a 40,000-square-foot retail project in Weslaco, located near McAllen in the Rio Grande Valley. The 10-acre site includes four pads and is situated at the corner of North Bridge Avenue & Expressway 83. Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers, Juice Us and Paris Bakery have already signed leases at Shops at N Bridge. A tentative completion date was not released.