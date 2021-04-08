Garavel Automotive to Open 34,502 SF Subaru Dealership in Norwalk, Connecticut
NORWALK, CONN. — Car dealer Garavel Automotive will open a 34,502-square-foot Subaru dealership at the site of the former Best Friends Pet Hotel in Norwalk, located in the southern coastal part of the state. The dealer acquired the 2.3-acre site at 520 Main Ave. for $3.9 million. Jeffrey Gage and Robert Crane of CBRE represented the seller, Morganth Properties LLC, in the land deal. Dan DiBuono of Tower Realty Corp. represented Garavel Automotive.
