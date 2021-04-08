REBusinessOnline

Garavel Automotive to Open 34,502 SF Subaru Dealership in Norwalk, Connecticut

Posted on by in Connecticut, Leasing Activity, Northeast, Retail

NORWALK, CONN. — Car dealer Garavel Automotive will open a 34,502-square-foot Subaru dealership at the site of the former Best Friends Pet Hotel in Norwalk, located in the southern coastal part of the state. The dealer acquired the 2.3-acre site at 520 Main Ave. for $3.9 million. Jeffrey Gage and Robert Crane of CBRE represented the seller, Morganth Properties LLC, in the land deal. Dan DiBuono of Tower Realty Corp. represented Garavel Automotive.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
2021 Finance Insight Video Interviews


Subscribe to the newsletter

Read the Digital Editions

Texas Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  