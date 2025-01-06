Garden Commercial Acquires 83,841 SF Plaza Del Mar Shopping Center in South Florida

MANALAPAN, FLA. — Garden Commercial has acquired Plaza Del Mar, an 83,841-square-foot shopping center located at 250 S. Ocean Blvd. in Manalapan, a South Florida suburb in Palm Beach County. The tenant roster includes Publix, Art Basil Restaurant, John G’s, Thaikyo Asian Cuisine, The Ice Cream Club, Chico’s, Evelyn & Arthur, J.McLaughlin and several care and service retailers. Addicted Chic is set to open later this year.

Located about 13 miles south of West Palm Beach, Plaza Del Mar sits between the Atlantic Ocean and the Intracostal Waterway and across from the upscale Eau Palm Beach Resort & Spa.

Casey Rosen, Dennis Carson, Sriram Rajan and Michael Etemad of CBRE represented the seller, an affiliate of a joint venture between Evergreen Investment Advisors and Kitson & Partners, in the transaction. Scott Loventhal and Michael Gartenberg were the internal representatives for Garden Commercial. The sales price was not disclosed.